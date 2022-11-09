BEML standalone net profit rises 18.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.55% to Rs 804.86 crore

Net profit of BEML rose 18.48% to Rs 16.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.55% to Rs 804.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1000.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

