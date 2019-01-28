Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 42.97% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.79% to Rs 18.00 croreNet profit of Benares Hotels rose 42.97% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales18.0014.78 22 OPM %35.8929.84 -PBDT6.254.44 41 PBT4.933.69 34 NP3.562.49 43
