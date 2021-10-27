Benchmarks turn range bound; India VIX down 2%

The key indicators traded in a range, extending small gains during early afternoon trade. The Nifty index continued to hover above 18,300 level.

At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 136.50 points or 0.22% at 61,486.76. The Nifty 50 index gained 44.60 points or 0.24% at 18,313.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.43% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.71%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,979 shares rose and 1,160 shares fell. A total of 141 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.23% to 16.3775. The Nifty 28 October 2021 futures were trading at 18,316, at a premium of 3 points as compared with the spot at 18,313.

The Nifty option chain for 28 October 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 76 lakh contracts at the 18,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 67.8 lakh contracts was seen at 18,200 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 0.97% to 519.40. The index 4.62% in two trading sessions.

Sobha (up 4.38%), IndiaBulls Real Estate (up 2.46%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.07%), Godrej Properties (up 1.21%) and Sunteck Realty (up 1.02%) were the major gainers in the Realty segment.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) jumped 5.38% after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved appointment of Baldev Prakash as the bank's MD and CEO for three years. RBI on 26 October 2021 approved the candidature of Baldev Prakash as managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of Jammu & Kashmir Bank for a period of three years from the date of taking charge or 10 April 2022, whichever is earlier.

Ramkrishna Forgings slipped 1.40%. The company said that it has acquired an order worth Rs 15 crore. to supply fabrication parts to one of the biggest players in the energy segment. Lalit Khetan, executive director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings, said: We have bagged another fabrication order to one of the biggest players in the energy segment strengthening our presence in non-auto sectors. This is in-line with our strategy to improve our revenue share of non-auto segment and diversify our business. We continue to explore newer opportunities to strengthen our non-auto business.

