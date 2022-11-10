Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 51.12% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 66.40% in the June 2022 quarter
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1.69% in the September 2022 quarter
Financials shares edge higher
Financials stocks rise
Indag Rubber standalone net profit rises 85.87% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 4227.90 croreNet profit of Bengal & Assam Company rose 51.12% to Rs 190.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 125.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 4227.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3379.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4227.903379.50 25 OPM %9.0011.17 -PBDT385.72317.52 21 PBT275.56210.08 31 NP190.05125.76 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU