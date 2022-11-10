JUST IN
Business Standard

Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 51.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company rose 51.12% to Rs 190.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 125.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 4227.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3379.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4227.903379.50 25 OPM %9.0011.17 -PBDT385.72317.52 21 PBT275.56210.08 31 NP190.05125.76 51

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:58 IST

