Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 51.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 4227.90 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company rose 51.12% to Rs 190.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 125.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 4227.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3379.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4227.903379.509.0011.17385.72317.52275.56210.08190.05125.76

