Bengal & Assam Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.20% to Rs 1658.94 crore

Net loss of Bengal & Assam Company reported to Rs 66.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 119.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.20% to Rs 1658.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3202.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1658.943202.32 -48 OPM %3.2210.28 -PBDT-57.43258.32 PL PBT-164.62152.82 PL NP-66.56119.47 PL

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 17:16 IST

