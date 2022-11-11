Bentley Commercial Enterprises standalone net profit rises 95.52% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Bentley Commercial Enterprises rose 95.52% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
