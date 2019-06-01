Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 5.30% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 1472.09 crore

Net profit of rose 5.30% to Rs 111.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 106.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 1472.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1298.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.04% to Rs 497.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 460.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.35% to Rs 6061.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5165.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1472.091298.276061.865165.7314.3614.8514.5315.62218.15198.66908.37828.95183.55166.67770.60704.74111.84106.21497.86460.83

