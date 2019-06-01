Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 5.30% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 1472.09 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India rose 5.30% to Rs 111.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 106.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 1472.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1298.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.04% to Rs 497.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 460.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.35% to Rs 6061.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5165.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1472.091298.27 13 6061.865165.73 17 OPM %14.3614.85 -14.5315.62 - PBDT218.15198.66 10 908.37828.95 10 PBT183.55166.67 10 770.60704.74 9 NP111.84106.21 5 497.86460.83 8

