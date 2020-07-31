Bervin Investments & Leasing standalone net profit declines 77.73% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bervin Investments & Leasing standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 165.99% in the December 2019 quarter
Mask Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Abhishek Infraventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Capfin India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Bervin Investments & Leasing declined 77.73% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 93.93% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU