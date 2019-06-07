Beryl Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Beryl Securities reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.64% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.140.08 75 0.710.62 15 OPM %71.43287.50 -70.4291.94 - PBDT0.100.23 -57 0.500.57 -12 PBT0.090.21 -57 0.470.53 -11 NP0.11-0.03 LP 0.270.44 -39
