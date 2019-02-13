Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MakeMyTrip signs partnership pact with Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Kapil Chopra launches luxury experiential hotel brand 'The Postcard Hotel'
Massive, extended data breach at Marriott's Starwood hotels
Lemon Tree Hotels opens Red Fox Hotel at Dehradun
IHCL, Oberoi, Rosewood among world's 'most excellent' hotels
-
Sales rise 14.69% to Rs 1.64 croreNet profit of Best Eastern Hotels declined 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.69% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.641.43 15 OPM %31.1035.66 -PBDT0.470.44 7 PBT0.310.31 0 NP0.220.26 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU