Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.69% to Rs 1.64 crore

Net profit of Best Eastern Hotels declined 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.69% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.641.43 15 OPM %31.1035.66 -PBDT0.470.44 7 PBT0.310.31 0 NP0.220.26 -15

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:46 IST

