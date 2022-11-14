Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Hotels Co. Q1 PAT soars to Rs 170 cr
Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit declines 52.17% in the March 2022 quarter
Indian Hotels Co signs 2nd hotel in Dharamshala
Indian Hotels Co enters Jammu, signs a Vivanta hotel in the city
Asian Hotels (East) fixes record date for issue of bonus equity shares
-
Sales decline 1.79% to Rs 1.10 croreNet profit of Best Eastern Hotels declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.101.12 -2 OPM %18.1823.21 -PBDT0.190.22 -14 PBT0.030.06 -50 NP0.020.06 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU