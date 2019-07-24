Betala Global Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Betala Global Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Almondz Global Securities standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2018 quarter
Almondz Global Securities standalone net profit declines 89.34% in the March 2019 quarter
Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 41.91% in the December 2018 quarter
Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Betala Global Securities reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-300.000 -PBDT-0.030 0 PBT-0.030 0 NP-0.030 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU