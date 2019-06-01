Betex India standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.74% to Rs 13.26 croreNet profit of Betex India declined 81.82% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.69% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 46.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.2614.53 -9 46.3751.25 -10 OPM %3.177.36 -4.645.46 - PBDT0.490.60 -18 2.292.09 10 PBT0.140.29 -52 0.970.90 8 NP0.040.22 -82 0.980.91 8
