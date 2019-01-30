BF Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.71 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BF Utilities reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.85 crore in the June 2018 quarter
SMS Lifesciences India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
IndiGrid delivers another robust quarter with EBITDA up by 24%
IndiGrid Q3 FY19 EBIDTA up by 32% at Rs. 1553 Mn
Citigroup to overhaul its investment bank - Business Insider
-
Sales rise 22.43% to Rs 5.35 croreNet profit of BF Investment reported to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.354.37 22 OPM %75.3375.97 -PBDT4.033.36 20 PBT4.003.26 23 NP3.71-4.53 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU