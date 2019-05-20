BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.01% to Rs 2.14 croreNet loss of BF Utilities reported to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.01% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.74% to Rs 27.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 17.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.143.69 -42 17.8014.85 20 OPM %-58.4121.14 -5.3924.11 - PBDT-0.461.72 PL 30.4518.10 68 PBT-1.410.77 PL 26.5914.24 87 NP-1.011.18 PL 27.1715.82 72
