BFL Asset Finvest reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -4.01 croreNet profit of BFL Asset Finvest reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -3.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-4.011.03 PL -3.576.26 PL OPM %118.45-15.53 -154.3420.13 - PBDT1.66-0.40 LP 0.060.11 -45 PBT1.66-0.40 LP 0.060.11 -45 NP1.66-0.43 LP 0.020.08 -75
