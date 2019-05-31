BGIL Films & Technologies standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 565.67% to Rs 13.38 crore

Net profit of BGIL Films & Technologies rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 565.67% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2200.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.05% to Rs 16.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.382.01 566 16.1527.87 -42 OPM %0.676.97 -3.781.47 - PBDT0.130.15 -13 0.680.48 42 PBT0.010.04 -75 0.200.03 567 NP0.100.08 25 0.230.01 2200

