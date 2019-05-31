BGIL Films & Technologies standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 565.67% to Rs 13.38 crore

Net profit of & Technologies rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 565.67% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2200.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.05% to Rs 16.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

