BGR Energy Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.78 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.52% to Rs 831.54 croreNet profit of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.52% to Rs 831.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 707.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales831.54707.60 18 OPM %11.0611.90 -PBDT24.0010.83 122 PBT16.784.55 269 NP10.78-4.34 LP
