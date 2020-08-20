Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries standalone net profit declines 66.54% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 50.07% to Rs 61.37 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries declined 66.54% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.07% to Rs 61.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 122.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales61.37122.90 -50 OPM %10.8811.03 -PBDT5.1312.18 -58 PBT3.1710.76 -71 NP2.587.71 -67

Thu, August 20 2020. 14:10 IST

