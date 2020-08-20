Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries standalone net profit declines 66.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.07% to Rs 61.37 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries declined 66.54% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.07% to Rs 61.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 122.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.61.37122.9010.8811.035.1312.183.1710.762.587.71

