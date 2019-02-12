Bhagwandas Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1611.11% to Rs 9.24 croreNet profit of Bhagwandas Metals reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1611.11% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.240.54 1611 OPM %0.32-5.56 -PBDT0.03-0.12 LP PBT0.03-0.12 LP NP0.02-0.12 LP
