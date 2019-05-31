Bhagwati Autocast reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Madhur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 4.83% to Rs 25.19 crore

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 25.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 232.43% to Rs 3.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.02% to Rs 119.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 89.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales25.1924.03 5 119.9689.51 34 OPM %6.271.46 -6.944.82 - PBDT1.280.16 700 7.263.57 103 PBT0.63-0.30 LP 4.931.46 238 NP0.35-0.21 LP 3.691.11 232

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 16:29 IST

