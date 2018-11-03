Bhagyanagar India standalone net profit rises 20.38% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.13% to Rs 143.94 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 20.38% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 33.13% to Rs 143.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 108.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales143.94108.12 33 OPM %3.272.82 -PBDT3.292.85 15 PBT2.361.96 20 NP1.891.57 20
