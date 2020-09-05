Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.060.0416.6700.0100.010-0.01-0.01

