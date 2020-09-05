JUST IN
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.04 50 OPM %16.670 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP-0.01-0.01 0

