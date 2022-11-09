Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.010.05060.0000.0300.0300.02

