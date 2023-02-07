Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 67.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.20% to Rs 39.64 crore

Net profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery declined 67.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.20% to Rs 39.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.39.6457.621.14-0.230.240.420.240.420.130.40

