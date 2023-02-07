Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 67.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 31.20% to Rs 39.64 croreNet profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery declined 67.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.20% to Rs 39.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.6457.62 -31 OPM %1.14-0.23 -PBDT0.240.42 -43 PBT0.240.42 -43 NP0.130.40 -68
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
