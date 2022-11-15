Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.69% to Rs 6.52 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.69% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.524.27-24.69-15.46-2.11-0.87-2.93-1.59-2.82-1.68

