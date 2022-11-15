JUST IN
Davangere Sugar Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.69% to Rs 6.52 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.69% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.524.27 53 OPM %-24.69-15.46 -PBDT-2.11-0.87 -143 PBT-2.93-1.59 -84 NP-2.82-1.68 -68

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

