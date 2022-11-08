JUST IN
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.200.21 -5 OPM %65.0052.38 -PBDT0.130.11 18 PBT0.130.11 18 NP0.100.10 0

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:56 IST

