Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Nifty hovers near 17,650; Sensex adds 389 pts
Market opens lower amid negtive global cues; breadth strong
Volumes jump at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd counter
GSK Pharma appoints Bhushan Akshikar as MD
-
Sales rise 328.57% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 328.57% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.300.07 329 OPM %63.33-57.14 -PBDT0.19-0.04 LP PBT0.19-0.04 LP NP0.16-0.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU