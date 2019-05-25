Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.33% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.300.30 0 1.041.03 1 OPM %73.3373.33 -71.1572.82 - PBDT0.220.22 0 0.770.75 3 PBT0.220.22 0 0.770.75 3 NP0.180.17 6 0.620.60 3
