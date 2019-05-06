Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 80.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 273.05 crore

Net profit of declined 80.29% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 273.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 222.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.88% to Rs 41.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 932.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 773.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

273.05222.81932.32773.994.625.586.184.3116.0114.1070.3135.2214.1711.8461.9325.909.6348.8641.5360.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)