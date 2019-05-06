Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 80.29% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 34.82% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Electronics standalone net profit rises 67.62% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Financial Inclusion standalone net profit rises 49.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Parenterals standalone net profit rises 62.91% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit declines 7.54% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 273.05 croreNet profit of Bharat Bijlee declined 80.29% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 273.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 222.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.88% to Rs 41.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 932.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 773.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales273.05222.81 23 932.32773.99 20 OPM %4.625.58 -6.184.31 - PBDT16.0114.10 14 70.3135.22 100 PBT14.1711.84 20 61.9325.90 139 NP9.6348.86 -80 41.5360.97 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU