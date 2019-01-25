JUST IN
Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 34.82% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 1.30% to Rs 224.76 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 34.82% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 224.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 227.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales224.76227.71 -1 OPM %8.416.21 -PBDT20.3013.03 56 PBT18.2010.72 70 NP13.019.65 35

