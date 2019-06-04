JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Max Heights Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 63.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 57.09% to Rs 859.47 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 63.13% to Rs 124.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 336.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 57.09% to Rs 859.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2002.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.99% to Rs 422.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 528.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.43% to Rs 2831.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4318.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales859.472002.77 -57 2831.414318.04 -34 OPM %14.0019.25 -21.9715.47 - PBDT175.82414.65 -58 753.87837.30 -10 PBT145.70396.48 -63 671.37773.82 -13 NP124.13336.66 -63 422.59528.15 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU