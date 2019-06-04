Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 63.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 57.09% to Rs 859.47 crore

Net profit of declined 63.13% to Rs 124.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 336.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 57.09% to Rs 859.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2002.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.99% to Rs 422.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 528.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.43% to Rs 2831.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4318.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

