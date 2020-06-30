Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit rises 149.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 64.83% to Rs 1416.70 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics rose 149.51% to Rs 309.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 124.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 64.83% to Rs 1416.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 859.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.58% to Rs 534.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 422.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 2985.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2831.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

