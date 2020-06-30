Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit rises 149.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 64.83% to Rs 1416.70 croreNet profit of Bharat Dynamics rose 149.51% to Rs 309.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 124.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 64.83% to Rs 1416.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 859.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.58% to Rs 534.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 422.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 2985.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2831.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1416.70859.47 65 2985.292831.41 5 OPM %28.5714.00 -24.3721.97 - PBDT435.94175.82 148 838.89753.87 11 PBT400.43145.70 175 742.45671.37 11 NP309.72124.13 150 534.90422.59 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU