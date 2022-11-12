Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit rises 75.31% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 529.07 croreNet profit of Bharat Dynamics rose 75.31% to Rs 75.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 529.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 486.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales529.07486.54 9 OPM %17.7413.59 -PBDT138.0585.52 61 PBT116.7361.77 89 NP75.8243.25 75
