Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit rises 75.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 529.07 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics rose 75.31% to Rs 75.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 529.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 486.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.529.07486.5417.7413.59138.0585.52116.7361.7775.8243.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)