JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE Stocks edge higher
Business Standard

Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit rises 75.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 529.07 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics rose 75.31% to Rs 75.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 529.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 486.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales529.07486.54 9 OPM %17.7413.59 -PBDT138.0585.52 61 PBT116.7361.77 89 NP75.8243.25 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU