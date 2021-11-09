Bharat Electronics Q2 PAT up 54% YoY to Rs 613 crore

Bharat Electronics recorded 54.29% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 612.60 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 397.05 crore recorded in Q2 FY21.

The Navratna Defence PSU achieved a turnover of Rs 3,622.42 crore, registering a growth of 14.45% during the second quarter of FY 2021-22 over the turnover of Rs 3,164.99 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) during Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 827.74 crore, up 48.02% from Rs 559.22 crore in Q2 FY21.

The order book position of the company as on 01 October 2021 stood at Rs 54,627 crore.

Bharat Electronics is a state-owned aerospace and defense company with about nine factories, and several regional offices in India. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Armed Forces. The Government of India held 51.14% stake in BEL as on 30 September 2021.

The scrip advanced 3.98% to end at Rs 221 on the BSE today.

