Bharat Electronics Q2 PAT up 54% YoY to Rs 613 crore

-
ALSO READ
Jaypee Infratech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 613.87 crore in the September 2021 quarter
Sensex surges 613 pts, Nifty ends above 15,100; auto stocks rally
Aditya Birla Money Q2 PAT up 48% YoY to Rs 6.42 crore
SRF Q2 PAT up 21% YoY to Rs 382 crore
Bajaj Finance Q2 PAT up 53% YoY to Rs 1,481 crore
-
Bharat Electronics recorded 54.29% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 612.60 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 397.05 crore recorded in Q2 FY21.
The Navratna Defence PSU achieved a turnover of Rs 3,622.42 crore, registering a growth of 14.45% during the second quarter of FY 2021-22 over the turnover of Rs 3,164.99 crore recorded in the same period last year.
Profit Before Tax (PBT) during Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 827.74 crore, up 48.02% from Rs 559.22 crore in Q2 FY21.
The order book position of the company as on 01 October 2021 stood at Rs 54,627 crore.
Bharat Electronics is a state-owned aerospace and defense company with about nine factories, and several regional offices in India. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Armed Forces. The Government of India held 51.14% stake in BEL as on 30 September 2021.
The scrip advanced 3.98% to end at Rs 221 on the BSE today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU