JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bharat Electronics signs licensing agreement with CASDIC, DRDO
Business Standard

Bharat Electronics signs joint development agreement with IIT, Madras

Capital Market 

For co-operation in the field of Quantum Science and Technology

Bharat Electronics has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) for co-operation in the field of Quantum Science and Technology. The JDA aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and IITM in the area of Quantum Science Technology development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 15:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU