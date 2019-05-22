Bharat Financial Inclusion standalone net profit rises 50.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 31.70% to Rs 851.01 crore

Net profit of rose 50.49% to Rs 321.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 213.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.70% to Rs 851.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 646.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.05% to Rs 984.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 589.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.87% to Rs 3036.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2155.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

851.01646.173036.642155.6771.4163.1069.1064.93426.77219.011309.81673.70420.83215.131292.14660.45321.17213.42984.60589.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)