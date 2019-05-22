Bharat Financial Inclusion standalone net profit rises 50.49% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.70% to Rs 851.01 croreNet profit of Bharat Financial Inclusion rose 50.49% to Rs 321.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 213.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.70% to Rs 851.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 646.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.05% to Rs 984.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 589.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.87% to Rs 3036.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2155.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales851.01646.17 32 3036.642155.67 41 OPM %71.4163.10 -69.1064.93 - PBDT426.77219.01 95 1309.81673.70 94 PBT420.83215.13 96 1292.14660.45 96 NP321.17213.42 50 984.60589.40 67
