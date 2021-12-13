Bharat Forge Ltd spikes 1.77%

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 742.9, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.28% in last one year as compared to a 28.49% gain in NIFTY and a 21.77% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Forge Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 742.9, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17420.75. The Sensex is at 58436.96, down 0.59%. Bharat Forge Ltd has dropped around 4.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11080.05, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 744.15, up 1.51% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 37.28% in last one year as compared to a 28.49% gain in NIFTY and a 21.77% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 41.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

