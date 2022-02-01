Bharat Forge Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 750.25, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.71% in last one year as compared to a 19.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.33% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 750.25, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 17570.4. The Sensex is at 58819.36, up 1.39%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 5.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11703.5, down 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 750.55, up 1.67% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 15.71% in last one year as compared to a 19.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.33% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 41.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)