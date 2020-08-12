Bharat Forge reports consolidated net loss of Rs 125.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.42% to Rs 1154.21 crore

Net loss of Bharat Forge reported to Rs 125.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 173.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.42% to Rs 1154.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2327.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1154.212327.86-1.3917.39-7.73404.24-146.28266.03-125.81173.06

