JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

MMP Industries standalone net profit declines 74.61% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bharat Forge reports consolidated net loss of Rs 125.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.42% to Rs 1154.21 crore

Net loss of Bharat Forge reported to Rs 125.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 173.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.42% to Rs 1154.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2327.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1154.212327.86 -50 OPM %-1.3917.39 -PBDT-7.73404.24 PL PBT-146.28266.03 PL NP-125.81173.06 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 14:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU