Eros International Media Ltd extends losses
Bharat Parenterals reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 1.29% to Rs 41.22 crore

Net profit of Bharat Parenterals reported to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 41.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.47% to Rs 22.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 61.15% to Rs 219.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 136.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.2241.76 -1 219.69136.33 61 OPM %10.892.71 -13.769.67 - PBDT8.951.83 389 42.0519.35 117 PBT7.260.44 1550 35.9213.78 161 NP6.38-2.56 LP 22.5710.10 123

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 14:01 IST

