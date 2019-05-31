Bharat Parenterals reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Parenterals standalone net profit rises 62.91% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Petroleum Corporation to raise Rs 2000 crore
Bharat Forge achieves strategic milestone with Daimler AG
Dalmia Bharat's Q4 consolidated ner profit rise over two-fold
Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Nagpur based start up - JSR Dynamics
-
Sales decline 1.29% to Rs 41.22 croreNet profit of Bharat Parenterals reported to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 41.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 123.47% to Rs 22.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 61.15% to Rs 219.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 136.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.2241.76 -1 219.69136.33 61 OPM %10.892.71 -13.769.67 - PBDT8.951.83 389 42.0519.35 117 PBT7.260.44 1550 35.9213.78 161 NP6.38-2.56 LP 22.5710.10 123
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU