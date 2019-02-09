JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Bharat Parenterals standalone net profit rises 62.91% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 177.84% to Rs 90.77 crore

Net profit of Bharat Parenterals rose 62.91% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 177.84% to Rs 90.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales90.7732.67 178 OPM %9.3015.73 -PBDT12.175.81 109 PBT10.624.66 128 NP6.503.99 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 17:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements