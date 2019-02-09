Bharat Parenterals standalone net profit rises 62.91% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Electronics standalone net profit rises 67.62% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Financial Inclusion standalone net profit rises 49.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Indian Oil, ONGC, NTPC most profitable PSUs in FY18
Govt to separately sell certain assets of 9 CPSEs identified for strategic sale
Bharat Parenterals standalone net profit rises 97.76% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 177.84% to Rs 90.77 croreNet profit of Bharat Parenterals rose 62.91% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 177.84% to Rs 90.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales90.7732.67 178 OPM %9.3015.73 -PBDT12.175.81 109 PBT10.624.66 128 NP6.503.99 63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU