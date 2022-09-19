Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 320.8, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.69% in last one year as compared to a 1.29% rally in NIFTY and a 30.58% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 320.8, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 17620.7. The Sensex is at 59118.57, up 0.47%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost around 3.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27728.8, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 319.75, down 0.78% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 23.69% in last one year as compared to a 1.29% rally in NIFTY and a 30.58% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 69.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

