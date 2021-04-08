Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd in demand

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 434.25, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.91% in last one year as compared to a 63.97% jump in NIFTY and a 53.47% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 434.25, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 14940.5. The Sensex is at 49954.08, up 0.59%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 2.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18333.35, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 213.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 436.05, up 1.17% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 25.91% in last one year as compared to a 63.97% jump in NIFTY and a 53.47% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

