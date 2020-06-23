Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.36%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 390.4, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.51% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 6.23% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 390.4, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 24.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 18.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14675.6, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 391, up 1.36% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 2.51% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 6.23% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 23.21 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

