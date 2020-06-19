Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 380.6, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.19% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% slide in NIFTY and a 10.95% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 380.6, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 10201.35. The Sensex is at 34567, up 1.05%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 23.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14023.45, up 2.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 379.95, up 2.56% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 1.19% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% slide in NIFTY and a 10.95% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 22.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)