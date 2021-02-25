Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 461.3, up 5.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.79% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

