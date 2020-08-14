Bharat Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit rises 93.11% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 49.18% to Rs 38785.05 crore

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 93.11% to Rs 2076.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1075.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.18% to Rs 38785.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76317.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales38785.0576317.94 -49 OPM %10.102.86 -PBDT3922.022265.88 73 PBT2926.171351.78 116 NP2076.171075.12 93

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:53 IST

