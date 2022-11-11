Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 13.37% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 291.77 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 13.37% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 291.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 269.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales291.77269.13 8 OPM %12.2214.79 -PBDT38.7341.85 -7 PBT32.2035.91 -10 NP22.9326.47 -13

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:40 IST

