Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 13.37% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Govt. discontinues disinvestment process of BPCL
Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 37.97% in the June 2022 quarter
Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 22.35% in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Metaliks standalone net profit declines 73.84% in the September 2022 quarter
Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit declines 0.12% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 291.77 croreNet profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 13.37% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 291.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 269.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales291.77269.13 8 OPM %12.2214.79 -PBDT38.7341.85 -7 PBT32.2035.91 -10 NP22.9326.47 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU