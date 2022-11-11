Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 13.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 291.77 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 13.37% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 291.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 269.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.291.77269.1312.2214.7938.7341.8532.2035.9122.9326.47

