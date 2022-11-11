JUST IN
Ameya Precision Engineers standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the September 2022 quarter
Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 291.77 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 14.29% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 291.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 269.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales291.77269.13 8 OPM %12.2614.94 -PBDT38.8442.26 -8 PBT32.3136.32 -11 NP23.0426.88 -14

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:35 IST

