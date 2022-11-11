Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 291.77 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 14.29% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 291.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 269.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.291.77269.1312.2614.9438.8442.2632.3136.3223.0426.88

